Free Covid shots Thursday morning at Joplin Health Department; Free Drive-Thru Covid testing at Roxy every Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin Health Dept have free Covid shots available Thursday, September 9, Joplin Health Department at 321 E 4th St in Joplin. No need to sign up, just show up.

COVID SHOTS — FREE

Thursday, Sept 8, 9:00am to 11:30am

NOTE: “This is a walk-in clinic offering Moderna for adults 18 and up. Either the first, second or third booster dose of Moderna. The third or booster dose is only for immunocompromised adults at this time.” — JHD

They ask you to bring your Covid vaccine card with you to show the brand and dates of previous doses received.

Free Covid testing continues through September every Thursday. Drive thru testing site is the Roxy Parking Lot at 108 North Joplin.

COVID TESTING — FREE

Thursday, Sept 8, 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 16, 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 23, 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Sponsored by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Testing is a less invasive nasal swab (less than an inch into the nostril), does not require an appointment, and all ages can get tested.

