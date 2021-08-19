Free COVID drive-thru testing Aug 19 and 26, downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. The Mo. Department of Health and Human Services website have official information on all their free testing locations across Missouri. 

Thursday, August 19
11:00 am – 7:00 pm
“The Roxy” Parking Lot, 108 N. Joplin

Thursday, August 26
11:00 am – 7:00 pm
“The Roxy” Parking Lot, 108 N. Joplin

These are Joplin drive-thru testing events. “There is no pre-registration or appointment needed to receive a test.  Having a state issued identification card available at the testing site will speed up the process immensely; however, no identification documents are required. As long as you arrive before the event closes, you will be guaranteed to receive a test. Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours from the event.”Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

NextGen is conducting the tests and they are contracted at locations all across the state for Mo. DHSS. 

