Free COVID drive-thru testing Aug 19 and 26, downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Mo. Department of Health and Human Services website have official information on all their free testing locations across Missouri.

Thursday, August 19

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

“The Roxy” Parking Lot, 108 N. Joplin

Thursday, August 26

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

“The Roxy” Parking Lot, 108 N. Joplin

These are Joplin drive-thru testing events. “There is no pre-registration or appointment needed to receive a test. Having a state issued identification card available at the testing site will speed up the process immensely; however, no identification documents are required. As long as you arrive before the event closes, you will be guaranteed to receive a test. Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours from the event.” — Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

NextGen is conducting the tests and they are contracted at locations all across the state for Mo. DHSS.

