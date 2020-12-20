Frank’s Lounge marks 50 Years in Joplin, and here’s to 50 more

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday night marks the 50th year Franks Lounge has been serving the Joplin community.

Judy Petty and her husband, the late Frank Petty, opened in 1970 at 2112 South Main. Before that Judy tells us the original business Frank purchased from his stepfather, operated at 625 South Joplin.

Original bar was called Harold’s Club. Frank purchased it in 1965 and continued operating at 625 South Joplin before it was moved in December 1970 to 2112 South Main and the name changed to Frank’s Lounge (Courtesy Diana Petty-Thompson)

Frank passed away in 2002 but Judy kept the business going. And then the May 2011 tornado took out the building and business completely.

“My mom built back. How many people can say at 70 they built back? She could have just walked away. But she didn’t.”

Diana described to us standing inside the bar how much bigger it is now. There is a bigger back bar. The bar is longer. And the whole room has bigger capacity.

“A few things remained,” Diana paused, “the picture of my dad. It remained on the wall. The same place. And it is still there today,” and she points.

“And the Spuds MacKenzie. It’s right over there.”

Spuds MacKenzie was a 1980’s promotion campaign for Bud Light Beer. The framed photo is from the 2011 tornado wreckage and the actual Spuds that survived.

For the 50 Year Anniversary Budweiser presented a gold Clydesdale Horseshoe to Judy Petty and Frank’s Lounge: “The Clydesdales stand for achievement, excellence, and team spirit. They are a living icon of Budweiser perfection and American Integrity.”

The pandemic almost shut the bar down. In May 2020 the Joplin City Council passed an Emergency Ordinance closing bars and restaurants. Crippling them by only allowing them to operate at 30% capacity.

Judy went before the Council, “I have a right to make a living, I have a right to see my friends who come in. The people who come into that lounge are like family to me,” Petty told the council.

That night in May about 50% of the packed Council Chambers were patrons of Frank’s Lounge and friends of Judy.

After almost two hours of discussion, the council voted to amend the plan with a 6-3 vote. Under the new guidelines, bars may reopen so as long as they abide by social distancing guidelines. (Click to read FSHP archive article.)

Tonight Judy is busy chatting with well wishers as we continue talking to her daughter Diana. And Diana’s adult daughter, Shelby, is busy behind the bar. Shelby just started working at Frank’s recently.

So how long will the bar go on? Your mom is now 80?

“You know mom always said she wanted to get to here. To this day, [to the 50th]. But now that Shelby is working here? Mom wants to keep going. So we will just take it as it goes.”

The new sign resembles the old classic.

So it doesn’t look like it’s closing time yet at Frank’s. Perhaps another generation will pick up that bar towel. So raise your glass! Here’s to the next 50, at Frank’s.