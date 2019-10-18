Four States Idol Winner

Kamber Cain from El Dorado Sorings is the 2019 Four States Idol

(DOWNTOWN JOPLIN, Mo.) — Thank you to everyone that participated this year! What a huge success! All six finalists performed Thursday night at Third Thursday for the grand prize.

This year Kamber Cain from El Dorado Springs, Missouri is the winner. she gets to perform for the judges at American Idol.

“Thank you guys! Thank you so much!” stated Kamber excitedly as she got her ticket Thursday night.

2018 winner Bailey Moore from Webb City was a judge for this year’s final. “You are gonna love it. You don’t have to stand in that huge line,” Bailey said as the two met and chatted about producers and what goes down after the winner was announced.

Thank you to our sponsor, New Dimensions School of Hair Design. KODE 12 is a part of ABC television where American Idol airs.