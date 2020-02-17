Four killed traveling to Kansas City club volleyball tournament; Two mothers and their daughters dead in crash

One mother who was killed in the crash was a firefighter for the Louisville Kentucky Fire Department

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A horrific crossover crash closed a lane of westbound Interstate 64 Friday morning. Late that afternoon, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar confirmed the crash had turned into a criminal investigation.

Two people died at the scene of the collision, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Three injured people were taken to two hospitals, two of them in critical condition. The two people in critical condition later died at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

The crash occurred just before 10:40 a.m. near the Lake St Louis city limit sign, near Route N at Highway 364 in St. Charles County

In the initial crash report the Missouri State Patrol Highway state a 2009 Ford F-250 was traveling east on I-64 when the truck crossed into the median, through the cable barrier, and slammed into two vehicles head-on – a 2014 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Acura MDX.

“Just looking at the damage of the vehicles, you can tell it was a horrendous impact. And the people in the minivan, you know, they probably didn’t even have a chance to avoid the crash at the time,” said Trooper Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 29-year-old St. Charles man, Elijah Henderson, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. He survived the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the Acura, Frank Huber, of Quincy, Illinois, also survived.







Two 44-year-old women, Lesley Prather and Carrie McCaw, were killed. Two 12-year-old children were pronounced dead at the hospital. All four victims were from Louisville, Kentucky.

State troopers said the pickup truck started to overturn before the head-on crash.

“At this point in time, we’re not sure what caused the driver to lose control of his pickup truck and travel into the median and through the cables,” Thompson said. “Our hearts and prayers will go out to all the families of anyone involved in this crash here today.”

Investigators said the pickup truck is from Sweetens Concrete Services out of Wentzville. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The four were traveling through St. Louis to a weekend club volleyball tournament in Kansas City. One mother, Lesley Prather, was a firefighter for the Louisville Fire Department.