Fatality crash in northeast Oklahoma, fundraising links to support the families involved

by: Shannon Becker

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — There are multiple fundraisers from the fatality crash on Friday evening. The two children who died were not brother and sister so there are many families involved. Click the image and the active links will appear on LINKTREE.

FUNDRAISER FOR FAMILY INVOLVED IN MULTI-FATAL CRASH FRIDAY EVENING — OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — This is a Facebook Fundraiser for the family of Kaitlyn Kibel, 28, of Quapaw. She died in a crash Friday evening on US-69A/US-66 & S630 Rd in Ottawa County. There were two children who also died in her Nissan Rouge in the head-on crash.

