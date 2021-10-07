100 homes and businesses evacuated in 16-block area; The middle of Joplin shut down due to gas leak; Avoid the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 2:30 p.m. a construction crew struck a main gas line near 219 West 14th.

The gas line is a large line and they are currently blocking roads and evacuating a four block area.

We are told a boring machine essentially struck the gas line and a main sewer line together and gas could be leaking into homes and businesses through the sewer system.

Avoid the area if you are in a vehicle.

CLOSED (square area)

North side at 12th

South side at 16th

East side at Main

West side at Pearl Ave

AREA EVACUATED AND CLOSED TO PUBLIC.

We will update here with more information as it becomes available from authorities.