100 homes and businesses evacuated in 16-block area; The middle of Joplin shut down due to gas leak; Avoid the area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 2:30 p.m. a construction crew struck a main gas line near 219 West 14th.
The gas line is a large line and they are currently blocking roads and evacuating a four block area.
We are told a boring machine essentially struck the gas line and a main sewer line together and gas could be leaking into homes and businesses through the sewer system.
Avoid the area if you are in a vehicle.
CLOSED (square area)
- North side at 12th
- South side at 16th
- East side at Main
- West side at Pearl Ave
We will update here with more information as it becomes available from authorities.