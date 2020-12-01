Four Arrested as Suspects in Armed Robbery following Manhunt

Two victims say they were approached in the Northpark Mall parking lot by three black males who demanded their wallets at gunpoint.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A two hour Joplin Police manhunt seemed to grip the area’s attention as much as the recent cold snap. Just before 6:00 PM Capt William Davis informed the public live! the search was over. All four were in police custody.

The last of the four was found hiding in a laundry room of a residence where we were broadcasting. The female could be heard on our video interrupting police:

“Hi there! Hello! Is there anyone that can give me assistance? There is a person inside my laundry room [officers rush over to her]. Awesome. Thank you. Awesome.”

The suspects arrested have been identified as Terrence T. Tinsley, age 24 from Danville, IL, Khamarion D. Smith, age 19 from Danville, IL, and Nyeisha L. Patton, age 28 of Joplin. A 16 year of male from Danville, IL was also arrested, but his name is being withheld due to his status as a juvenile.

It began as an armed robbery in the Northpark Mall parking lot. Where two victims say they were approached by three black males, who at gunpoint, demanded their wallets.

MEDIA RELEASE FROM JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On Monday, November 30th, 2020 the Joplin Police Department received a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Northpark Mall at 101 N. Rangeline Road. The victims reported the suspects were fleeing the scene in a silver Ford Fusion with out- of-state plates. An officer responding to that area located a vehicle matching that description northbound on Rangeline Road. When the officer caught up to the vehicle it fled a short distance before the passengers abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near Myrtle Street and Zora Street. The officer saw 3 black males fleeing on foot and observed one of them was running with a handgun. A female who remained in the vehicle was detained at the scene. Joplin Police along with assistance from the Webb City Police Department, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Duquesne Police Department and MSSU Campus Police set a perimeter and began a search operation in the vicinity where the suspects were last observed. All suspects were apprehended in the area without any injuries or shots being fired.