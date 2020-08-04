Founder of Redings Mill Fire District laid to rest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Don Hunter, founder of the Redings Mill Fire Protection District and Mentor to countless firefighters across his decades of service is laid to rest Tuesday.
Redings Mill Fire Protection District was established in 1978 with the help of Don and Reba. Don was Fire Chief from 1978 to 1996. Don and Reba owned the Redings Mill Feed Store and also owned and operated Don C. Hunter Sales, Trucking Company. Outside of the fire department, Don enjoyed hunting and fishing. Don was a member of Spring City Church of Christ.Click to read full obituary from Mason Woodard