Foul Air Klub toy drive and car show

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Foul Air Klub, a group of VW enthusiasts, each fall have their annual ‘Fill the Buses’ car show and toy drive to support the Salvation Army Toy Program.

Toys were collected all day long at the car show, then loaded into VW buses and convoyed to the to the Salvation Army at 8th and S Kentucky.

Major Becky Stearnes of the Salvation Army says, “Thank you everyone!” The season of toys and toy drives is underway.

FOUL AIR KLUB?

There are some who are VW purists. Those who say everything must be original and in perfect condition. Then there is the Foul Air Klub. They are fine with imperfection and even encourage individuality. Foul Air Klub originally started in Siloam Springs Arkansas. Now the Klub appears in 13 states.

We spotted some rust, a little duct tape maybe. But everyone has a commonality: the love for the VW.

“Each year Eureka Springs holds a 3-day event,” One member tells us. “That is the real awesome. VW’s everywhere and they have this long parade.”

To read more about Joplin’s Foul Air Klub CLICK here to find them on the web.