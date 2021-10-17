Fort Smith officer fires weapon in knife attack, three dead; Arkansas State Police investigate, officer in surgery

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith officer is in the hospital undergoing surgery after a knife attack police announced Sunday morning.

According to Fort Smith Police Dept, the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue in Fort Smith.

At least three people were killed during the attack after the officer fired his gun defending himself, according to police. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital and was in surgery as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Fort Smith Police called in Arkansas State Police to investigate the attack as an officer-involved shooting.

Police have not released the name of the officer or the names of the 3 people killed at this time.

Arkansas Attorney General Lesley Rutledge states, “Please join me in prayer for the Fort Smith Officer who was injured in the line of duty this morning. We are grateful for our men and woman in blue who hold the line for all Arkansans.”

We anticipate an afternoon press conference from authorities.

BREAKING: At least 3 people are dead in block of 2800 Tilles Ave. An FSPD officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack and is in surgery at this time. The Arkansas State Police has been asked to investigate due to the matter being an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/CdAolEpKrO — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) October 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.