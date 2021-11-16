Former Vinita, Okla. preacher charged with sexual abuse of five minors; FBI seeking other victims, as far back as 2002

Other Possible Victims could be unreported starting from around November 2002 and as late as December 2018. No matter victim age now. Report the Abuse to the FBI at (405) 290-7770

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — A former Vinita preacher was indicted this week for sexually abusing five minors whose ages ranged from 7 to 16 years old when the abuse occurred, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Roy Edward Williams, 63, was charged with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor in Indian Country (Counts 1,3,5,6, and 8); Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country (Counts 2,4,9); Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor Between 12 and 16 Years Old in Indian Country (Count 7); andPossession of Child Pornography (Count 11).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI encourage any other victims of Williams to come forward and contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at (405) 290-7770.

Williams is alleged to have committed the sex crimes starting on or around November 2002 and as late as December 2018. According to the indictment, Williams also took sexually explicit photographs of several of the victims, paid or offered something of value to several victims immediately following the sexual abuse, and threatened several victims to prevent them from reporting the abuse to others. The defendant was further found in possession of child pornography on June 24, 2019. During the period of the described abuse, Williams was a pastor at Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Vinita.

Williams was previously charged in Craig County District Court. However, charges were dismissed in April 2021 as Williams is a Cherokee citizen and the alleged crimes occurred in or near Vinita, which is within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office then filed tribal charges against Williams in April, and he is currently in tribal custody awaiting trial. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office also filed charges in the case.

During the period of the described abuse by victims, 2002 – 2018, Williams was a pastor at Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Vinita, Craig County, Okla.

The FBI, Craig County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys are prosecuting the case.

Williams is being held in tribal custody at the Mayes County jail.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.