Former mayor facing Felony Stealing charges from town she served

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former Mayor of Purcell, Missouri, is facing Felony Stealing charges in Jasper County court according to a media release by Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

They state that a report of stealing from the city of Purcell was received earlier this year. Detectives began investigation.

“After the initial investigation was completed, Nancy M. Wilson, 50, of Purcell was arrested on 05-27-21 for stealing and charges were submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office requesting a warrant. On 05-28-2021 a warrant for Felony Stealing was issued with a cash bond set at $2,600.00. She was subsequently released after posting bond.” — Jasper County Sheriff’s office

Purcell is a town of about 400 according to the latest census information. It is north of Oronogo in Jasper County bordering on the north side of Spring River.

This is a developing news story and more information will be updated here as it is released by authorities .

MEDIA RELEASE, JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

