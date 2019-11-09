Former laundromat burns

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is the oldest part of Joplin, Murphysburg Neighborhood. Dispatch alerted Joplin Fire Department to heavy smoke showing 800 block West 2nd.

This is a Google Street View of the building from a former date. One of our Joplin News First friends, told us it used to be a large laundromat and apartments were upstairs.

As JFD fought the fire attempting to gain access to the upstairs it was apparent the stairs at the rear were not safe. And also meaning the upstairs floor might not be either.

With power lines just feet away from the front of the structure and down the alley Joplin Fire extinguished they active flames and will continue to be on the scene for hours.

You know with a play off game at Junge it’s hard to be everywhere at once. Thanks for the expert video from our friends Chuck Copple and Moderator Ashley.

Remember don’t just tell us you saw something. SHOW us you saw something.

No injuries that we are aware of during this blaze battle tonight. METS ambulance has remained on scene.