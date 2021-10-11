Former Joplin resident missing from Johnson County, Kan., “car was found abandoned with the door open and the engine running”

Che Butterfield, 48, has been missing more than a week

LENEXA, Kan. — A former Joplin, Missouri, resident is reported missing from Johnson County, Kansas.

Che Butterfield, 48, formerly of Joplin, Mo. and now a resident of Lenexa, Kan., was last seen Saturday, October 2, 2021, in North Kansas City near NW 68 and N Line Creek Trail.

“Che’s car, a 2018 white 4 door Honda Accord, was found abandoned with the door open and the engine running in Kansas City Northland.” — Kansas Missing and Unsolved

Butterfield’s cell phone was found at his residence.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) have listed Butterfield on their website with details regarding his disappearance.

The KBI sources the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) for missing person information on their site. If anyone has any information regarding Butterfield’s location or disappearance please contact Lenexa Police Department 913.477.7301 or the KBI 785.296.4017.

Joplin News First reached out to Lenexa Police Department and have not heard back at the initial printing of this article. We will update information here with details on their investigation.



MISSING POSTERS FROM KBI AND KANSAS MISSING AND UNSOLVED. HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE THEN SAVE TO YOUR DIGITAL DEVICE.

