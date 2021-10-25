Former Joplin resident, listed as missing by Colorado authorities; Michael Kroll missing more than a week

His dog and cell phone were discovered separately, a town apart

MICHAEL KROLL, 41, AND HIS DOG, BERNIE. (PAGOSA SPRINGS PD).

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A former Joplin, Missouri, resident, now living in Colorado was listed as a missing person late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21.

“The Pagosa Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with a missing person. Micheal James Kroll DOB 07/20/1980 is a white male approximately 509, 140 lbs. with long brown hair and hazel eyes.”

Police say Kroll was last seen leaving work on Saturday, Oct. 16. Last known contact was by text later that evening. It now has been more than a week.

Friends in the Joplin area say his dog, Bernie, was found without his collar and vest in a different town several miles away.

“Michael would NOT have abandoned Bernie,” one friend stated emphatically.

Kroll’s cell phone was found near a highway. All of Kroll’s belongings, including hiking gear, were at his home. It is unknown if his bicycle is accounted for.

The Pagosa Springs PD state, “If anyone has any information or has seen Micheal please contact Detective Neagle at 970-264-4151 ext# 241.”

The Pagosa Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with a missing person. Micheal James Kroll… Posted by Pagosa Springs Police Department on Thursday, October 21, 2021

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.