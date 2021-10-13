Former Joplin resident declared missing, found dead by Kansas City authorities near where his car was abandoned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The missing Lenexa man last seen Oct. 2 was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday, near where his abandoned vehicle was discovered more than a week ago.

Che Butterfield, 48, was least seen in the 4700 block of N. Holmes St. in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Butterfield is a former Joplin resident.

His white Honda Accord was found on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway.

According to police, Butterfield had been dead for at least a week before his body was discovered by cadaver dogs.

A group of Joplin friends participated in a search organized by friends this past weekend. They expressed their thanks today in a message to Joplin News First:

“Thank you to everyone who helped in the search, offered support, and kept Che’s mother in their prayers. Details about funeral services and any other memorial will be forthcoming. Thank you again for all of your support in helping us find our dear friend.”

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating Butterfield’s death.

