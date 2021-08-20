Former Haunted House, The Manor, burns south of Joplin; State Fire Marshal requested to assist investigation

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just Before midnight Thursday, early Friday morning Redings Mill Fire District were alerted to a structure fire at 4706 Gateway Dr., Joplin, Mo.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton County ambulance, Newton County Sheriffs Deputies responded. Mutual aid request of Joplin Fire Department and Duenweg Fire Department.

The structure on the west side of the road south of Shoal Creek most recently has been known as a haunted house called The Manor. However in the past it is also been a restaurant (Big R’s), and a Church (Calvary Chapel of Joplin).

It’s not believed any firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

The fire was declared to be a defensive, meaning all firefighters were out of the structure for safety.

The fire was still active at 1:14 a.m. the initial printing of this article. Fire was declared out at 2:25 a.m.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was requested to respond to assist with investigation, which is routine protocol in large structure fires as this.

LIVE! STRUCTURE FIRE >> BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 (…+) Former Haunted House, Restaurant and church. 4706 Gateway Posted by Joplin News First on Thursday, August 19, 2021

