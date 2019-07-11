Former car lot office burns overnight

No reports of injuries as the fire was declared under control at 1:14 AM

(Joplin, Mo.) — Wednesday, 12:54 AM, “Engine 2, Battalion 1, Ladder 1, Rescue 3, Engine 4, 7th and Tyler, structure fire, roof completely involved…” states the Joplin News First scanner loud and clear in the quiet of the early morning.

STRUCTURE FIRE WEST 7TH – FORMER CAR LOT OFFICE STRUCTURE FIRE WEST 7TH — FORMER CAR LOT OFFICE◽️ 1719 West 7th, across from Guitars Rockin’ Country(64801) — No report of injuries. Former car lot office building. Property listed for sale by Keller Williams according to signage on the lot. Posted by Joplin News First on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

As our Joplin News First cameras arrive near 7th and Tyler, this property lies on the North side of US-66 at 1719 West 7th. It’s a former car lot office building.

Fire was raging and the building was fully engulfed. Joplin Fire Department made quick work and it was declared under control at 1:14 AM.

There were no reports of injuries.

The property is listed for sale by a Keller Williams sign on the lot as well as online listings. The value would lie in the commercial zoning of the nearly 1/2 block West 7th frontage and not the small, dilapidated structure that burned.

The listing for 1719 – 1725 West 7th. Click link to visit the KW website for more information (#JLNews is not compensated for story placement as such, we just find it informative as you will too).