Force Protection Advisory issued for those on Fort Leonard Wood traveling through Lake of the Ozarks region; Motorcycle Clubhouse suffers fire damage this week south of Lake Ozark

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The US Army as part of their daily safety briefings for Fort Leonard Wood release a Force Protection Advisory to DoD (Department of Defense) Service Members, family and friends.

The Force Protection Advisory posted online stating, “Avoid large motorcycle gatherings and seek alternate routes around the Camdenton area on the listed dates.”

Advisory July 23 – 27

“Friends and family, if you plan on traveling in and around the Lake of the Ozarks, Camdenton or Osage Beach areas, please give your attention to this Force Protection Advisory.”

The advisory goes on to remind of the recent shooting death on the Bagnell Dam Strip, where one man was killed and two have now been charged.

“Law Enforcement reporting indicates potentially between 500 – 1000 OMG (Outlaw Motorcycle Gang) members may plan to show up for the funeral on Saturday, 24 July, in Camdenton for one of the OMG members that was killed.”

MOTORCYCLE CLUBHOUSE BURNED LATE TUESDAY

Emotions continue running high after a fire on Tuesday where the headquarters building of a motorcycle club involved in the recent fatal brawl and shooting on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

In a news release Wednesday, Osage Beach Fire Protection District Chief Paul Berardi said his department responded to the 11:33 p.m. report of a fire in the building at 345 Highway 42, Kaiser Tuesday night. It is used by the Lake Ozark Chapter of the Midwest Drifters Motorcycle Club.

No one was injured in the fire and the State Fire Marshal is investigating. The building sustained significant damage.

The advisory from the US Army and Fort Leonard Wood extends to Tuesday.

Stay with Joplin News First for this Developing News story on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.