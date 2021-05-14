Food Truck Friday in Carthage at Central Park; K9s in Flight, music, dog contest, more than 20 food vendors

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday, May 14, is Food Truck Friday in Carthage at Central Park, just to the SW a few blocks off the Carthage Square.

K9’s in flight will be showing off their skills in shows during the late afternoon and evening. The event runs 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

714 SOUTH GARRISON, CARTHAGE, MO
MAP FOR MAY 14, 2021

WHAT IS FTF? Created in 2016 by mobile food chef, Caleb Stiles of The Lunch Boxtruck, Food Truck Friday quickly became a community favorite. With over a dozen trucks at each event, Food Truck Friday offers food, entertainment, and new family traditions in the shady atmosphere of Carthage Central Park. In 2017, the Carthage Convention and Visitor’s Bureau became hosts of the event and hopes to bring more sponsors, art and entertainment to the Central Park on the second Friday of each month.

