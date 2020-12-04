Follow the Star, The Drive-Thru Live Nativity, a one time event on Saturday evening

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christ’s Community Church is presenting a gift to Joplin this year. With social distancing and limits on gathering? You can stay inside your vehicle and enjoy with family and friends, Follow the Star: Drive Thru Live Nativity.

Join us for this FREE Drive Thru Live Nativity Event. Patrons will remain in their cars as they drive thru 9 scenes depicting the Christmas story with live actors. Families will receive a guide to read thru as they pass by each scene. The perfect way to start your Christmas season this year. 

FOLLOW THE STAR: DRIVE THRU LIVE NATAVITY EVENT PAGE

Saturday evening is a one-time event, presented by Christ’s Community Church on 44th Street. Saturday evening from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

LIVE! PREVIEW THURSDAY NIGHT DURING DRESS REHEARSAL.

CLICK HERE to visit their event page on FACEBOOK that will send you a reminder if you click that you are GOING.

