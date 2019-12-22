Fog causes multiple car pile-up; Traffic detour

UPDATE: MSHP tell us initally two semi’s and three passenger cars at the intersection of MO-96 and 171. Unsure of the teo car crash at 171 and Sumac to the North of this crash.

No exact details on injuries. Nine thought to be life threatening.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just north of 171 and MO-96 junction two semi tractor trailers and multiple vehicles have been involved in a series of crashes. Reported around 8:30 AM.

Traffic from Kansas is being detoured at 171 and Baseline.

MO-96 closed at MO-43

171 closed at Carl Junction

YY closed at 171

Unknown injuries, avoid the area.