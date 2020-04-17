Closings
Flipped vehicle downed power lines, officers arrive to find, no one around

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 11:15 PM Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to 1100 South Rangeline to reports of a crash with a vehicle on it’s top.

Cpl Trena Jones tells us that the vehicle was involved in a reported larceny at Kum and Go at 15th and Rangeline. She tells the items were recovered from the crashed vehicle.

One person tells us they heard a crash and it was 7-8 minutes before anyone arrived.

Currently there are no power outages in the area, Empirehas been contacted.

