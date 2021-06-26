Flash Flooding and Road Closings; Turn around Don’t Drown

JOPLIN, Mo. — Flash Flooding locations are popping up all across the area. National Weather Service state, “TAKE ACTION NOW in Seneca, MO. A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect. Extremely dangerous rises are occurring along Lost Creek. This is a potentially life threatening situation.”
ROAD CLOSINGS/WATER OVER ROADWAY REPORTS
- Belle Center and Blackcat Road — Carl Junction Fire Protection District
- MO-43 and BB — Redings Mill Fire District
- MO-43 and Iris — Seneca Fire Deoartment
- Gum Road water over roadway east of MO-43 — Redings Mill Fire Protection District
- East 20th from Irwin to Prosperity — Duenweg Fire Department
Many of the roads like Murphy Blvd between 4th and Main have water over the road.