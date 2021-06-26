Flash Flooding and Road Closings; Turn around Don’t Drown

Courtesy Chris Zumwalt, 7:45 a.m. Saturday, June 26, Downtown Seneca, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Flash Flooding locations are popping up all across the area. National Weather Service state, “TAKE ACTION NOW in Seneca, MO. A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect. Extremely dangerous rises are occurring along Lost Creek. This is a potentially life threatening situation.”

ROAD CLOSINGS/WATER OVER ROADWAY REPORTS

  • Belle Center and Blackcat Road — Carl Junction Fire Protection District
  • MO-43 and BB — Redings Mill Fire District
  • MO-43 and Iris — Seneca Fire Deoartment
  • Gum Road water over roadway east of MO-43 — Redings Mill Fire Protection District
  • East 20th from Irwin to Prosperity — Duenweg Fire Department

Many of the roads like Murphy Blvd between 4th and Main have water over the road. Please be mindful if you have to get…

Posted by Joplin Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021
SENECA PHOTOS COURTESY CHRIS ZUMWALT, MIDWEST EMERGENCY PHOTOGRAPHY.

