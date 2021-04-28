Flash Flood Watch as rains continue to fall on saturated ground; Roaring River Flash Flooding, “20 minutes to happen”; 6 inches rain in two hours

JOPLIN AREA — We talked to Marina Spurrier, Hatchery Technician at Roaring River State Park who captured this video of a flash flood Wednesday. She is a Joplin native. “Took about 20 minutes to happen,” she said. “There’s quite a bit of damage to the park. It also happened about 4 years ago.”

Unofficial totals are 6 inches rain in two hours is what we have heard.

MoDOT just reopened all area roadways as of 1:15 PM in Barry County near Roaring River.

Joplin is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning at 10:00 AM. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE JOPLIN AREA FORECAST.

Excessive rain and high 
rainfall rates will 
produce an elevated
risk for flash flooding 
today through early 
Thursday.

Widespread showers 
and thunderstorms 
will occur today and
tonight. Storm 
total rain amounts 
will range from 
1.5 to 4.5
inches, with the 
highest amounts 
generally along 
and south of
Interstate 44 
where storms 
may repeatedly 
move or train 
over the
same areas.

Scattered strong 
to severe 
thunderstorms 
will be possible 
this morning 
and this afternoon 
where daytime 
heating will produce
pockets of 
instability. Large 
hail up to the size 
of quarters will
be the primary risk 
with the most 
intense thunderstorms. 
A few strong wind 
gusts and isolated 
tornadoes cannot 
be ruled out.

