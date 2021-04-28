Flash Flood Watch as rains continue to fall on saturated ground; Roaring River Flash Flooding, “20 minutes to happen”; 6 inches rain in two hours

JOPLIN AREA — We talked to Marina Spurrier, Hatchery Technician at Roaring River State Park who captured this video of a flash flood Wednesday. She is a Joplin native. “Took about 20 minutes to happen,” she said. “There’s quite a bit of damage to the park. It also happened about 4 years ago.”

Unofficial totals are 6 inches rain in two hours is what we have heard.

MoDOT just reopened all area roadways as of 1:15 PM in Barry County near Roaring River.

Joplin is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning at 10:00 AM. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE JOPLIN AREA FORECAST.

Excessive rain and high rainfall rates will produce an elevated risk for flash flooding today through early Thursday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur today and tonight. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1.5 to 4.5 inches, with the highest amounts generally along and south of Interstate 44 where storms may repeatedly move or train over the same areas. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this morning and this afternoon where daytime heating will produce pockets of instability. Large hail up to the size of quarters will be the primary risk with the most intense thunderstorms. A few strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

