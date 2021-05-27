Flash Flood Watch, two inches of rain in less than one hour; Links to Ray Foreman and Chase Bullman; See current radar

JOPLIN, Mo. — “I will continually update this article through the day Thursday. Stay safe! “Turn Around Don’t Drown.’ Watch for our live videos as we are out covering severe weather today.” Send us your videos and pictures on our Joplin News First messenger.” — Shannon Becker
..FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND
NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES…
At 1141 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in an hour.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction,
Galena, Oronogo and Carterville.
FLASH FLOOD… OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT… CONSIDERABLE
EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
This includes the following low water crossings…
North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek
southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of
Carl Junction.