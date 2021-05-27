Flash Flood Watch, two inches of rain in less than one hour; Links to Ray Foreman and Chase Bullman; See current radar

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. “I will continually update this article through the day Thursday. Stay safe! “Turn Around Don’t Drown.’ Watch for our live videos as we are out covering severe weather today.” Send us your videos and pictures on our Joplin News First messenger.”Shannon Becker

CLICK TO ENLARGE, USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

..FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND
NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES…
At 1141 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in an hour.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction,
Galena, Oronogo and Carterville.

FLASH FLOOD… OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT… CONSIDERABLE
EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
This includes the following low water crossings…
North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek
southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of
Carl Junction.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF

FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 5:15 p.m. — 11:30 a.m. — 26th & S. IOWA. — DEVELOPING STORY... Search for possible 12-year-old drowning victim called off until morning; Man who jumped in to rescue her clings to life — NEOSHO, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a possible drowning at ShoalCreek Lime Kiln Public Fishing Access on the north side of Neosho. DEVELOPING STORY... Search for possible 12-year-old drowning victim called off until morning; Man who jumped in to rescue her clings to life — NEOSHO, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a possible drowning at ShoalCreek Lime Kiln Public Fishing Access on the north side of Neosho. https://www.instagram.com/p/CPWqvf9HSHl/ EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD — ANDERSON, Mo. — click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities have now issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two Cherokee County jail escapees. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities have now issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two Cherokee County jail escapees. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities have now issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two Cherokee County jail escapees. RANDY SANTEL GOES ROADHOUSE TONIGHT ON THE JUDY’S CHALLENGE — JASPER, Mo. — The fictional backdrop of the 1980s movie ROADHOUSE, starring Patrick Swayze, happened in Jasper. However nothing was ever filmed in the town. It’s time to really put it on the map! World Record Professional Eater Randy Santel is taking on #999 challenge at Judy's Truck Stop in Jasper, Missouri. He’s taking on their Triple Cheeseburger Challenge. “I will have 30 minutes to finish three 1lb cheeseburgers plus 1lb of fries and a 32oz drink.” — Randy. JoplinNewsFirst will be there! Click to our news tab at FSHP. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link and say you are coming on the event. Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in Jasper. @randysantel #randysantel #randysantelchallenge #judystruckstop #jaspermissouri #roadto1000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First