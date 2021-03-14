Flash Flood Warning Issued for Joplin Metro Sunday and Monday; Water Rescue Saturday in McDonald County

Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours which will lead to additional flooding.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED: Flood Warning for… Until Monday at 12:45 PM

Barton County in southwestern Missouri…

Jasper County in southwestern Missouri…

McDonald County in southwestern Missouri…

Newton County in southwestern Missouri…

Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours which will lead to additional flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Lamar, Pineville, Webb City, Carl Junction and Galena.

This includes the following low water crossings…

Route D at The Spring River just southwest of Purcell

Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo

Dogwood Road at Center Creek

Route O at The Spring River just south of Alba

North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin

Route W at Shoal Creek near Ritchey

Business Highway 60 just north of Neosho

AFFECTED AREAS: BARTON, MO … JASPER, MO … MCDONALD, MO … NEWTON, MO Instructions: Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.





COURTESY MCDONALD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. SECOND IMAGE HIGHLIGHTS VICTIM THAT IS RESCUED IN PHOTO NUMBER THREE.

TIFF CITY, Mo. — [SATURDAY] Two drivers were rescued in McDonald County Saturday morning after flooding on Highway 43 carried both vehicles off-road.

McDonald County Office of Emergency Management said at about 6:20 a.m. the two vehicles were caught by surprise by an overflowing Buffalo Creek, running about 15 feet deep over the highway.

Neither drivers attempted to drive through the flooding, and were able to exit their vehicles and wait for safety.

The rescue was carried out in a joint effort from McDonald County Office of Emergency Management, Missouri State Highway Patrol water troopers and Tiff City Fire Department.

Both victims were examined by emergency services and released.

“When we have heavy rain and flood prone areas please be situation aware of the dangers, even those hidden by the dark,” Gregg Sweeten of McDonald County Office of Emergency Management