JOPLIN, Mo. — About 1:10 AM Joplin Fire Department began receiving calls regarding a structure fire, 1000 Bk south Indiana.

Joplin Fire Department with reports of heavy fire alerted a second group of apparatus sounding the SECOND ALARM.

2:00 AM reports were that the fire is under control.

We were told this was a shop/work shed at the back of this residence. Although it did not burn the house, it suffered extensive damage.

More information as will be released as soon as it becomes available.