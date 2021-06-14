Five from Carthage involved in fatality crash; Names released by Missouri State Highway Patrol, driver pronounced at the scene

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday released the name of the driver killed in an early morning crash north of Oronogo. Victor Alexandrios, age unknown, of Carthage, Missouri, was pronounced at the scene. 

Now Monday Troop D release more information regarding the four injured in the 2004 Toyota Sienna single vehicle crash. All four from Carthage and suffered serious injuries. 

  • Brenda Lopez Escobar, 20, female transported to Mercy, Joplin.
  • Aracely Mejia, 21, female transported to Mercy, Joplin.
  • Gladys Oxlath, 24, female transported to Mercy, Joplin.
  • Saul Irahate, age unknown, male transported to Freeman, Joplin.

“[Minivan] travelled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, crossed centerline, overcorrected and struck a tree.”Tpr. B.D. Vaught

Alexandrios was transported to the Jasper County Coroners office by Deputy Coroner Bob Woodward. 

