Fish without a permit this weekend in Missouri, Free Fishing Days; Many kids get a chance to experience angling for first time

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s an annual event in Missouri sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June. Free Fishing Days are this weekend.

You don’t have to have a fishing permit or tag, depending on what you catch you might have daily limits. And there could be size restrictions too. Refer to the MDC fishing guide for details.

“Missouri Department of Conservation reminds anglers in Missouri that fishing permits are required after June 12 and 13, unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors. All other fishing regulations are also in effect.”

It’s a time that many children’s educational programs take place. Kellogg Lake in Carthage on Route 66 is hosting Kids Fishing Day until noon.

“Fishing helps kids discover nature and conserve it, too. Help the kids (up to age 15) in your life get hooked on the thrill of fishing.” — MDC

But you don’t have to be a kid to participate. Roaring River State Park and Hickory Creek in Neosho don’t require trout tags this weekend but you do need to follow daily limits and size restrictions.