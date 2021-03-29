First Traditional Gas Station in Joplin with Multiple EV Stations; Joplin Kum and Go Installing Tesla Supercharger Stations

JOPLIN, Mo. — They aren’t quite out of the packaging yet, but you can clearly see they are the new Tesla charging stations. This is the first traditional gas station in our region installing multiple EV charging stations, 50th and South Main in Joplin.

Kum & Go offers multiple types of charging stations for the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. An increasing amount of our locations now carry universal EV charging stations and Tesla Supercharger stations.”

You can charge your non-Tesla electric vehicle on a Tesla charging station, but there are limitations and you’ll need to first purchase an adapter. For more information click here for the scoop from INSIDEEV in a recent article.

JOPLIN’S FIRST LOCATION PANEL OF MULTIPLE EV CHARGING STATIONS ARRIVED NOVEMBER 16, 2016. STILL LOCATED ON THE WESTERN EDGE OF THE FORMER HOLIDAY IN PROPERTY. THERE ARE OTHER SMALL LOCATIONS TO CHARGE EV. IMAGES COURTESY PLUGSHARE.

We have reached out to Kum and Go for information when these charging stations are planned to be available and we have not heard back as of the initial publishing of this article. Construction began about a month ago.

