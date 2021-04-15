First Third Thursday since 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been two years since there was a Third Thursday event. Last year the entire 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID 19 restrictions and safety measures.

Perhaps you don’t know what Third Thursday is? In case you forgot? 🤣

“Third Thursday is Joplin’s premiere community cultural event. Every Third Thursday, March through October, thousands of people gather on Main Street in Downtown Joplin from 5:30pm to 8:30pm to enjoy local artisans, music, entertainment, and food.” DOWNTOWN JOPLIN ALLIANCE





MAP OF VENDORS AND NOTED HIGHLIGHTS. COURTESY DOWNTOWN JOPLIN ALLIANCE.

