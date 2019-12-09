First image released of alleged cop killer

London Tyler Phillips, 35, resided in Florida, Louisiana and even Missouri according to sources

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Police in Florida released a mugshot of the suspect in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a photo to sister station KNWA of 35-year-old London Tyler Phillips.

The mugshot is from 2012 when Phillips was arrested in Palm Beach County for domestic violence. Details outlined in public records state it was his mother he threatened to burn and kill.

Along that same time he was arrested in Florida on an Out Of State Fugitive warrant. No further details on extradition were listed.

Besides living in Arkansas and Florida Joplin News First discovered a residence in Jackson, Missouri, greater Cape Girardeau area. Also bordering Southern Arkansas he resided for years in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Phillips was shot and killed by law enforcement behind the Fayetteville Police Department after police allege he fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr on Saturday night.

Authorities have not released a motive of the alleged crime. However Chief Reynolds believes Phillips was on a mission to ‘kill a police officer’. He was armed with a taurus 9mm and had two boxes of ammunition.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation with the assistance of the FBI. Sheriff Tim Helder stated Sunday the suspect vehicle was towed Sunday morning to be processed. It was parked in front of city hall. Walking distance to the Rock Ave police department.