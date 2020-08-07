First Degree Murder charge filed in Jasper County for Carthage man

Lane Stephens, 29, eluded police nearly 24 hours last weekend after shooting his estranged wife twice. Don Pierce did not survive the Quality Inn shooting.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Last weekend the story that kept people’s attention all across the area. Two people shot at the Quality Inn, 2701 Hazel, one was dead in the room, and the suspect stole a pickup at gun point in the parking lot of the hotel to flee the scene.

That murder suspect was on the run from Carthage for nearly 24 hours. Diligently tracked by authorities until nearly midnight in a neighboring county assisted by numerous agencies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Helicopter.

It all ended Sunday morning, Lane Stephens, 29, of Carthage, captured at Lamar Christian Church by Lamar Police and church goers.

Timeline of what occurred Saturday Suspect in custody; Carthage hotel homicide investigation continues Video

According to the Probable Cause filed in Jasper County Court on Monday, it outlines a portion of events and charges filed against Lane Stephens, 29, of Carthage.

“On 08/01/2020 at approximately 1056 AM, Lane Stephens did commit the offense of Robbery 1st (RSMO 570.023), and Armed Criminal Action (RSMO 571.015) by holding the victim, CH, at gun point forcing CH to turn over her vehicle. On 08/01/2020, at approximately 1146 AM, Lane Stephens did commit the offense of Robbery 1st (RSMO 570.023), and Armed Criminal Action (RSMO 571.015) by holding the victim, CC, at knife point forcing CC to turn over his vehicle. On 08/1/2020, Officers were dispatched to Quality Inn in Carthage Missouri for a homicide with a suspect being Lane Stephens. Shortly after arrival officers received a call that a male mathcing the description of Lane Stephens had stolen a vehicle, white Hyundai Santa Fe MO LP#XXXXXX, at knife point at O’Reilly’s, 1937 S Garrison. CC described the white male subject wearing a black top, shorts and being bald. I observed the suspect, Lane Stephens, on video footage from Quality Inn matching that description. Stephens told the victims to give them their vehicle because he was going to jail because he just killed someone. Stephens took the vehicle, leaving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, driving over the sidewalk heading North on Garrison.”

CHARGED IN JASPER COUNTY COURT

Murder 1st Degree { Felony A RSMo: 565.020 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

Domestic Assault – 1st Degree – Serious Physical Injury { Felony A RSMo: 565.072 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

Robbery – 1st Degree { Felony A RSMo: 570.023 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

Robbery – 1st Degree { Felony A RSMo: 570.023 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony Unclassified RSMo: 571.015 }

Stephens remains in jail and will appear in court August 26 at 1:30 PM.