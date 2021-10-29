First cold snap, Avilla Mo. Fire Dept fight flue fire, home destroyed

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 4 a.m. Friday morning Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a house fire on the eastern edge of the county at 8115 County Road 20.

Reported as a flue fire initially, meaning a fire within the chimney. At 4:14 a.m. initial observation upon arrival from firefighters described the structure as “fully involved.”

“With cooler weather coming be sure to check your chimney to make sure it is clean and not damaged. This is a house fire on CR 20 that we responded for automatic aid to the Avilla FPD around 4:00am this morning. It started as a flue fire.” Jasper Fire and Rescue

The residence is within the Avilla Fire District. Departments that assisted include: Jasper Fire, Carthage Fire and Sarcoxie Fire.







Victor Ferguson, General Manager of the Fireplace Shoppe, says, “It’s just kind of the nature of people just to think about once it’s time to light that fire … you can imagine our scheduling gets pretty back up the first cold spell.”

So don’t light a fire without checking with experts first.

Ferguson recommends getting an annual chimney inspection to make sure it’s clear of ashes. He also says homeowners should get a chimney cap installed on all flues.

