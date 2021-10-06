First class of firefighters graduate MSSU Regional Fire Academy, partnership with city of Joplin and Joplin Fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening the first graduate firefighters of the newly formed Regional Fire Academy at Missouri Southern State University. Earlier this year the College of Health Sciences at MSSU partnered with the Joplin Fire Department and the City of Joplin to create the Academy.

Attending and recognized were area fire leaders: Duenweg Fire Chief and Joplin Fire Battalion Chief Ret. Howard Reding, Pittsburg Kansas Fire Chief Dennis Reilly, Carthage Fire Marshal and Deputy Chief Ryan Huntley and opening the program speaking to the 12 graduates, Joplin Fire Chief Mark Cannon Int.

“This is a partnership that was years in the making so we can build the candidate pool for employees throughout our region,” Chief Cannon states. “This program has exceeded our expectations greatly.”

The program begins with the Fire I course, The class is Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings with some Saturday training. The basic course focuses on fire ground operations, personal protective equipment, basic fire characteristics, safely entering and exiting a burning building, and how to respond to different fire events.



USE FINGERS TO ZOOM. HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE TO SAVE TO YOUR DEVICE.

The Fire II course builds on the first class and these graduates have completed both.

“Where Fire I is foundational work, Fire II starts to focus on the actual hands-on teamwork, how to suppress fires and safely manage the fire ground environment,” states Ted Lee, director of MSSU’s emergency medical services department.

The classes are led by Joplin Fire Department’s Training Chiefs. Class sizes are small – between 15-18 students – allowing for a focus on student safety.

Classes are taught at the city’s public safety training tower and facility, 5102 Swede Ln, Joplin, Mo.

The training tower is one of the great assets of the Joplin Fire Training facility. Built in 2015, the training tower allows instructors to create realistic scenarios for firefighters while the center offers a modern classroom that allows for seated and virtual learning.

Educators says the fire academy partnership between the city and Missouri Southern, a win-win situation.

For more information about the program, contact Ted Lee at 417-625-3020 or visit Missouri Southern’s Emergency Medical Services program page.

SLO-MO CLIP FROM OUR VIDEO, KITCHEN FIRE TRAINING SIMULATOR

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe. The above charges are mere accusations. Individuals mentioned are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.