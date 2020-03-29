First C-19 case contracted from another confirmed positive in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two cases in Jasper County have now doubled to four Sunday announced by the Jasper County Health Department in a media release.

The third case is a person who had contact with another confirmed positive. That is the first person-to-person contracted case in the county. All others have been related to travel.

The fourth case is a 70-year-old man who resides in NW region of the county. An investigation has been initiated by the health department into how he contracted the illness and whom he had contacted. Just across the line in Kansas the governor has set a stay-at-home mandate for the entire state beginning Monday for a month.

Little information is provided in the media release from Sunday morning. It’s not known where either were tested and if they are hospitalized.

“Staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of both individuals who were possibly exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms,” Jasper County Health Department state in a media release.