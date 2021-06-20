Fireworks go on sale in Missouri; Joplin High School Band Fireworks Fundraiser, portion of all sales at Crazy Debbie’s goes to the kids

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. The Missouri Div. of Public Safety issue about 1,300 permits beginning June 20 allowing the sale of fireworks at temporary stands or locations. However each city can set their own regulations for sales and when fireworks can be set off.

For instance the City of Joplin allow sales June 30 – July 4. Additionally you cannot light fireworks in the city of Joplin unless within that time period and limited to certain hours.

However Sunday marks sales outside city limits you can purchase fireworks. And also if you are outside the city you can set them off. Crazy Debbie’s Fireworks, 3733 North Main, are supporting the Joplin High School band. 10% of each sale goes back to the band program. 

  • HOURS
  • 10A – 8P JUNE 20 – 30
  • 10A – 11P JULY 1 – 5

