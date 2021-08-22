Firefighters bicycle LA to NY in 40 days, marking 20 years since 9-11, raising 100K for firefighter charities

JOPLIN, Mo. — This year marks two decades since 9-11. The day that changed history. Joplin is a stopping point for a special group of firefighters.

15 firefighters, ages 26-72 years, will ride from Los Angeles to New York, marking the 20th year of the September 11th, 2001, attacks. This 40 Day cycling event will cover approximately 3,100 miles, over 101,482 feet of climbing and pass through 14 states with stops at numerous fire departments and communities along the way. Riders will arrive in New York, NY on September 9th, 2021.

The riders are a dedicated group of active and retired fire service cyclists that have a passion for our sport and a willingness to share it with others. Fire Velo, based in California is a 501(c)3 nonprofit cycling club organizations. Fire Velo is committed to supporting many great causes and organizations within our fire and military service families. Firefighters cycling to support first responders and veteran causes and organizations; honoring those who sacrifice for our freedoms. All funds raised through Fire Velo’s Ride For America will help provide financial assistance to fire and military service-based groups and causes. Our Goal is $100,000.

Today they are riding 123.1 miles taking about 6-7 hours depending on weather, flat tires and hill climbing arrival should be late afternoon into Joplin.

The Riders are representing departments from California, Colorado, Washington, New

York, and many other states as we ride in remembrance of those lives lost on that

fateful morning 20 years ago. We ride as well for the many lives lost to cancers or

illnesses caused by the fall-out debris inhaled by first responders during the search for

the thousands of victims from September 11th

.

We are riding to bring awareness to firefighter job related cancers and mental wellness

of the fire service. Firefighter job related cancers have increased greatly in the past

years. We are riding for the severely wounded veterans of our nation. Many of the

severely wounded veterans need adapted homes to ease the everyday burdens of

completing basic tasks while enduring rehabilitation to achieve normalcy. We

are riding to raise funds and honoring those who sacrifice for our freedoms and safety.

HERE ARE THE CHARITIES THEY SUPPORT:

San Francisco Firefighter Cancer Prevention Foundation ( www.sffcpf.org )

Friends Of Firefighters ( www.friendsoffirefighters.org )

Gary Sinise Foundation – RISE (www.garysinisefoundation.org/rise )

Fire Family Foundation ( www.firefamilyfoundation.org )

Donations can be made at www.firevelo.com