Firefighters battle East Town Neighborhood Fire; Wind Chill 5°

JOPLIN, Mo., — 10:47 PM Monday night Joplin Fire Department we’re dispatched to a structure fire at 1316 East Broadway. A commercial structure fire.

Witnesses on the scene described heavy smoke . The former Lumpy’s BBQ is now the Little Pigs BBQ. Around 11:00 PM a second alarm was sounded bring more manpower and apparatus.

Temperatures have plummeted dangerously low. At the time of the fire it was 18°, with a wind chill of 5°. Empire District Electric arrived and cut power to the building.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Fire Department.