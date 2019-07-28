Fire Rips Through Duenweg Trailer House Saturday Evening

Crews made quick work, after arriving the fire was declared out in less than 15 minutes

(DUENWEG, Mo.) — Saturday evening, 7:40 PM, tones sounded for a fire, visible flames. 5644 Tamera Lane in the Turkey Creek Estates, just west of E 7th and 249.

Duenweg Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Webb City Fire Department. There were no reported injuries.

After crews arrived at 7:50 PM the fire was declared out at 8:05 PM but damage was heavy to the trailer home as the fire spread quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

