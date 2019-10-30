Fire Investigation South Rangeline

Joplin News First

One man transported Priority 1 to a Springfield unit

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:
4406 South Rangeline just North of the new Dollar General Store

LEAWOOD — (64804) — 4406 South Rangeline reported fire shortly after 7:30 AM Wednesday morning. It’s just outside the city limits. Please avoid the area due to traffic.

Redings Mill Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a trailer. Located behind Saturday’s BBQ.

One person was transported from the scene Priority 1 at 7:53 AM (see our live video).

That patient is now being transported to a Springfield burn unit.

Redings Mill summoned the Missouri State Fire Marshal to investigate.  He arrived at 8:55 AM.  

More information as it becomes available. Shannon Becker of Joplin News First is on the scene. We always update our stories on FSHP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories