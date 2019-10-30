Fire Investigation South Rangeline

4406 South Rangeline just North of the new Dollar General Store

LEAWOOD — (64804) — 4406 South Rangeline reported fire shortly after 7:30 AM Wednesday morning. It’s just outside the city limits. Please avoid the area due to traffic.

Redings Mill Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a trailer. Located behind Saturday’s BBQ.

One person was transported from the scene Priority 1 at 7:53 AM (see our live video).

That patient is now being transported to a Springfield burn unit.

Redings Mill summoned the Missouri State Fire Marshal to investigate. He arrived at 8:55 AM.

More information as it becomes available. Shannon Becker of Joplin News First is on the scene.