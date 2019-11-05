Fire investigation in Kelsey Norman Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — 9:52 AM Joplin Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2605 South New Hampshire.

The fire was reported by a passerby who stated they saw smoke coming out of the vents in the residence.

JFD called second alarm about 10:05 AM.

Fire was out quickly. However due to an investigation police and fire will be present for an unknown amount of time.

Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson tell us on the scene it was a small fire. But their fire investigator had already been summoned to look into the cause of the fire.

Also present were Joplin Police and Joplin Police detectives. Which was not a normal occurance.

Chief Furgerson told us he will let us know when they have more detailed information. Additionally he said, ‘No one was home, and no one was injured,’

