Fire investigation as one person rescued from burning home by Joplin Firefighters

One person rescued transported Priority One to an area hospital, suffering life-threatening injuries

by: Shannon Becker

(Shannon Becker / Joplin News First / Nexstar Inc.)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 3:45 AM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a structure fire in the 1700 block of South Picher.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.

First arrival observed smoke and flames at the residence. A second alarm was sounded for additional support. “We have a working fire,” stated Picher command shortly after establishing.

Cpl Tyler Christensen tells us at the scene at 3:42 AM they responded to a fire alarm at 1730 South Picher. As they arrived three of four occupants of the home were outside. One was reported to still be inside.

Joplin Fire Department made entrance into the residence and located the fourth and final person inside on the first floor. That adult male was transported Priority One, life threatening injuries, to an area hospital. His condition is unknown as of news time.

All four were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. One of the four transported by private vehicle.

Cpl Christensen tells us Joplin Police Detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation.

Joplin Fire Chief Jim Fergurson tells us that the Joplin Fire Marshal will arrive around 5:30 AM to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police will be updated here on our news tab.

