Fire destroys house in Joplin, Mo., neighbors believe it to be vacant

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in the 1100 block of S Sergeant.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded emergency. A second alarm sounded just as the first company arrived to set command. It was stated the residence was fully engulfed and this would be a defensive fire.

The single story wood frame structure is located on the SE corner of 11th and Sergeant, 1101 S Sergeant.

No one was inside the house. It’s believed by neighbors the residence is vacant.

Fire was declared out at 2:15 a.m.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

