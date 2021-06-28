Fire Department Tanker Training; Eight departments take part in exercise with Duenweg Fire Dept

DUENWEG FIRE DISTRICT — Continuing education is imperative when it comes to Emergency Services. Getting to know me equipment. Or even getting to know one another and how everyone works together before a real event occurs.   

Monday evening the Duenweg Fire Department is holding a TANKER training session. 

Departments involved in this training include: Joplin, Oronogo, Duenweg, Redings Mill, Carthage, Carterville, Webb City, and Diamond.

Duenweg Chief Howard Reding is a veteran firefighter, retired as a Battalion Chief from the Joplin Fire Department. 

