Fire Danger Level Goes to High as Area Waterways Return to Normal; Redings Mill Foundation Visible as Water Drops

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department Sunday updated the daily burn status on their website. They do every morning at 7:30 AM. “Sunday, 21 March, 2021. Burn Status: Burning is not

allowed today.”

For the city of Joplin, if burning is allowed, a burn permit is required.

“Burn permits are only available at Fire Station #1 at 303 E. 3rd or City Hall at 602 S. Main.”

In Northeast Oklahoma today is high fire danger. Seneca-Cayuga Fire-Rescue, “We strongly discourage any outdoor burning activities during todays high fire danger.”

WATER LEVELS

REDINGS MILL AT SHOAL CREEK: from Beautiful Ozarks, “There were actually two smaller early mills on Shoal Creek south of Joplin but the third mill was an impressive, multi-story structure of stone, burr and white oak, built in 1868 by John S. Reding. It burned on November 8, 1936, but its visual and historic influence survives. Before its demise, it was considered the most photographed structure in Southwest Missouri. There are many snapshots as well as postcards and professional photographs. This image is phenomenally detailed. Two women looking at boats below the dam give scale to the commanding building.” Photograph source unknown. Click to read more from Beautiful Ozarks.

