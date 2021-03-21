Fire Danger Level Goes to High as Area Waterways Return to Normal; Redings Mill Foundation Visible as Water Drops

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department Sunday updated the daily burn status on their website. They do every morning at 7:30 AM. “Sunday, 21 March, 2021. Burn Status: Burning is not
allowed today.”
For the city of Joplin, if burning is allowed, a burn permit is required.
“Burn permits are only available at Fire Station #1 at 303 E. 3rd or City Hall at 602 S. Main.”
In Northeast Oklahoma today is high fire danger. Seneca-Cayuga Fire-Rescue, “We strongly discourage any outdoor burning activities during todays high fire danger.”
