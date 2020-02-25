Fire damages vacant house; Fire marshal begins investigation

Neighbors say it was being remodeled and had different apartments, it sits on the southwest corner of 21st and S Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening proved that we can’t be everywhere at once. While we were reporting from a semi-tractor trailer crash in Barton County, a fire was reported at a vacant residence near 21st and South Wall. That’s why we rely on your tips and pics and vids.

Authorities were alerted to 2102 South Joplin, 7:48 PM, flames and smoke called in by a neighbor. As Joplin Fire Department arrived the radio crackled to life, “be advised we do have fire coming out of the side of the structure.”

South Joplin Avenue was blocked for nearly two hours while Joplin Fire had their hoses stretched across the roadway. Remember you could get a hefty fine and ticket to appear in court if you run over a fire hose. It could aslo put firefighters in danger with a change in pressure on a hose.

The fire was declared out at 9:37 PM. The Fire Marshal arrived to begin an investigation about that same time.

More information as it becomes available Tuesday from the Joplin Fire Department.

NOTE: Thanks to our moderators Ashley R. and Joey K. for the video and also our good friend Amanda W. Without your video there would be no story to tell! Tonight you are Joplin News First.