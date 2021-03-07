Fire can Spread Quickly in These Conditions; Area Fire Depts Request No Outside Burning

JOPLIN, Mo. — The old saying goes that March roars in like a lion and out like a lamb. This week is looking lion-like for sure with extreme fire dangers and high winds Sunday and Monday. Then by the end of the week heavy rain and flooding possible.

National Weather Service at Springfield update:

• 🚩Red Flag Warning: 12pm-6pm Sunday. Elevated Fire weather risk across the rest of the area.

• Elevated fire weather risk likely Monday.

• Wind gusts around 30 mph likely at times this week.

• Chances for showers and thunderstorms mid to late week.

• Heavy rain and flooding possible late week.

It’s a combination of components that make a 🚩Red Flag Warning. Jasper Missouri Fire & Rescue reminds everyone of Sunday’s Red Flag Warning on their Facebook page. “It’s a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.”

Strong winds (30 mph)

Relative low humidity

Warm temperatures

Click here to read more at a glance from the National Weather Service Springfield.